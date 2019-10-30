PITRE, Joseph "Ozzie" Oswald The death occurred peacefully at Wedgewood Manor, Summerside on Monday, October 28th, 2019 of Joseph "Ozzie" Oswald Pitre formerly of Howlan, aged 76 years. Born in Tignish on October 29th, 1942, son of the late Jerry and Mary (Perry) Pitre. Loving father to Michael (Amanda), Chelton and Heather (Patrick Perry), Summerside; Dear step-grandfather to Riley Warren. Ozzie is also survived by sisters and brothers, Bertha (Dennis) Pitre, Tignish Shore, Emily (Vernon) Chowan, Charlottetown; Theresa Peters (Morris Martin), Charlottetown; Emile (Helene) Pitre, Tignish Shore; Angela DesRoches, St. Felix; Joseph Peters, Charlottetown; Shirley DesRoches, St. Felix; Francis (Nicole) Pitre, St. Felix and Barbara (Dale) Gaudette, St. Felix. Predeceased by his parents, brothers Lloyd, Cecil, sisters Theresa & Emma in infancy, and brother in law Seymour DesRoches. Resting at Ferguson Funeral Home and Chapel, O’Leary with no public visiting hours by personal request. Public funeral service on Thursday October 31st at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel. Interment in St. Anthony’s Roman Catholic Church Cemetery, Woodstock.
