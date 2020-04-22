R. Eric Laird

November 16th, 1923 - April 21st, 2020
At Beach Grove Home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 of Robert “Eric” Laird, age 96 years. Eric was the loving husband of the late Marjorie (Coles) for 75 years. Dear father of Marilyn Sentner (Cliff), David Laird (Sheila), Glen Laird (Cheryl), Helen Easter (Wayne), Shirley Larter (Hilton, deceased), James Laird (Pam), Gordon Laird (Denise) and Karen MacDougald (Peter). Loving grandfather of Darrell Sentner (Suzan, deceased), Kevin Sentner (Patty), Steven Sentner (Cavelle), Cheryl Laird (Donald McAulay, deceased), Jillian Laird Sleeper (Neal Sleeper), Robert Laird (deceased in infancy), Brian Laird (Stephanie Boulter), Karey MacKay (Jeff), Kimberley Easter (Marc Fonda), Jamie Easter (Gaya), Angela Larter (Darcy Gorman), Amanda Weale (Joey), Andrea Larter, Alec Larter, Sarah Laird, Kenny Laird (Meghan Morrow), Lynn Hooper (John), Leah Laird, Lindsay Laird (Ricky Clow), Dr. Jeff MacDougald (Robyn), and Dr. Michelle McKenna (Matt). Eric is lovingly remembered by his 32 great-grandchildren and by his brother Grant (Norma). Predeceased by his parents Irving and Sadie (Roberts) Laird, parents-in-law Elmer and Millicent Coles. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. There will be no visitation or funeral service at this time. Memorial donations may be made on-line to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation or to Community Baptist Church. On-line condolences may be made at www.belvederefh.com
