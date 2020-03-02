R.J Callaghan

CALLAGHAN, Ronald John (RJ) At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Sunday March 1st 2020 of Ronald (RJ) Callaghan of Charlottetown in his 68th year. Beloved husband of Betty (Hennigar). Father of Darren (Jenn), Darrell and Janelle Johnson (Kevin). Step-Father of Dawn Chandler (Jimmy). Grandfather of Kayla Connolly, Cameron Callaghan, Autumn Chandler, Lainey, Lincoln, and Lucas Johnson. Brother of Dianne Dunn (Joseph), Paula Myers (Mark). Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, Mother-in-law Lilly Hennigar and the Hennigar family. Predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Betty (Naddy) Callaghan and his brother Kevin, and Father-in-law Albert (Booie) Hennigar. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home until Wednesday at 945am then to St. Joachim’s Church Vernon River for Funeral Mass at 1030am. Visitation Tuesday 5-9pm. Memorials to St. Joachim’s Cemetery Fund would be appreciated.
