September 27th, 1926 - October 5th, 2020
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, October 5, 2020 of Ralph Samuel Cruwys of Brookfield, age 94 years. Beloved husband of Thelma (Barrett). Dear father of Karen MacLean (Rodney), Cindy Nicholson (Eldred), Brenda MacPherson (Gary), Beth Cruwys and Leslie Cruwys (Julie). Lovingly remembered by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Kaymond and Vera (Hardy) Cruwys and by his siblings Lloyd, Avis, Holly, Stanley, Gerald and Vera. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family (invitation only) funeral service will be held. A private interment will take place in Princetown Road Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation or the PEI Humane Society. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
