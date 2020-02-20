Randy Harris

HARRIS, Randy Surrounded by his loving family, at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Sunday, February 16, 2020, of Randy Harris, of Summerside, aged 61 years. Born in O’Leary, he was the son of the late James and Joyce (MacIsaac) Harris. Survived by his wife and best friend of 40 years, Carol Harris; children Katie and Mike; brothers Ron (Joanne) and Richard Harris; mother-in-law Velma Blacquiere; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Debi Blacquiere (Dave Davis), Richard (Catherine) Blacquiere, Robert Blacquiere, Jason Blacquiere (Shelley Betts) and Dianne Harris; and by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his brother Robert Harris. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, until Friday, then to Trinity United Church, Summerside, for funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Visiting hours Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Memorial donations to the Prince County Hospital Foundation - Intensive Care Unit or the PEI Humane Society would be appreciated. www.moase.ca

