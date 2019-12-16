Rankin Cornish

CORNISH, Rankin At the Prince County Hospital Summerside on Thursday December 12, 2019 of Rankin G. Cornish of Barbara Weit Road aged 83 years. Born in Coleman November 1, 1936 son of the late Alfred and Margaret (Boulter) Cornish. Husband of Jean (Coughlin) Cornish. Father of Marlene (Gordon) MacFarlane, Brenda (Chuck) Dunham, Paul (Sandra) Cornish, Dianne Cornish (Gary Stormer), Darren Cornish (Dominque Schmidt), Holly (Keith) Reid. Grandfather of Michael, Jeremy (Rachel), Chris, Merissa, Jason (Krystal), Stephen, Brittany (Daniel), Samara (Joey) and Nick (Lesley). Great-grandfather of 9 great-granchildren. Brother of Beulah (Cecil) Saunders, Joyce Bryan, Glendon Cornish and Jimmy Cornish. Brother-in-law of Ruthie Cornish, Millie (Lester) MacKay, Russell (Ruby) Coughlin, Sylvia Coughlin (Charlie Ross), Helen (Wilbert) Dumville, Debbie (Marcel) Pineau and Brian Coughlin. Predeceased by brothers and sister Scottie, Ruby (Chester) Elliott, Ralph and Eric, three brothers in infancy, father in law and mother in law Edwin and Freda Coughlin, sister in law Frances (Walter) Schurman and brother-in-law Bert Bryan. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington for visitation on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. Funeral Monday in the Davison Funeral Home Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. If so desired contributions may be made to the C.N.I.B. or the Prince County Hospital Foundation. www.davisonfh.com
