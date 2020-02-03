POIRIER, John Raymond "Ray" The death occurred peacefully with family by his side at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I. on Friday, January 31st, 2020 of John Raymond “Ray” Poirier of Summerside, P.E.I., aged 83 years. Ray was born in Summerside to the late Ray and Flora (Gautier) Poirier. Beloved husband of Norma Arsenault and loving father of Raymond (Jessica Guitard), stepfather to Glen Cameron (Sawako Ono), Jason and Trevor Cameron. Also lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Matthew, William, Parker, Jodi, Christian, Avery and Foster, and many nieces and nephews. Survived by his brother and sisters Audrey Arsenault, Marjorie (Ron) Johnson, Johanne (Barry) Rowan, Al (Pat) Poirier, sister in-law Louise Poirier and Joan Perry. Predeceased by his first wife Marg Poirier, brothers and sisters Lloyd (Henrietta) Poirier, Ruth Perry, Leo Poirier, Ken Perry, Evelyn Godfrey, Elaine (Fred) Dale and brothers in-law Ernie Arsenault, Boyd Thomson and Gordie Godfrey. Sister in-law Mary Comeau. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside until Tuesday February 4th, then to St. Paul’s for a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment to take place in the church cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations in Ray’s memory to the Canadian Cancer Society or St. Paul’s Cemetery Fund would be greatly appreciated. By personal request there will be no visiting hours held. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
