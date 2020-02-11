ELLIOTT, Raymond Raymond Elliott, of Mount Forest, ON and formerly of Charlottetown, P.E.I., passed away at the Louise Marshall Hospital, Mount Forest, ON on Friday, February 7th, 2020 in his 79th year. Beloved husband of Linda McDonald and the late Helen Elliott. Loving father of Rod Elliott and his wife Chelsea, Sherie and her husband Dennis Anderson, and Grant Webber and his wife Maryanne. Cherished grandfather of Ethan, Abi, Sophie, Noah, Ella, Luke and Sam. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Ray’s life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to Cancer Patient Services Corporation would be appreciated by the family and can be arranged by contacting the England Funeral Home, Mount Forest, ON 1-844-323-2631.
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Profound loss for Cardigan - Dwayne MacIntyre dies at age 64
- Roundabout to be built at Caledonia intersection
- No excuse to delay enforcing lands protection act
- M. Ann MacLellan
- More information results in better decisions
- West Prince native curling in her second Scotties Tournament of Hearts
- Legion Essay & Poster winners
- Knowledge of ticks is important
- Driver fined for iced up windshield
- Mary Paterson
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented