Raymond Elliott

ELLIOTT, Raymond Raymond Elliott, of Mount Forest, ON and formerly of Charlottetown, P.E.I., passed away at the Louise Marshall Hospital, Mount Forest, ON on Friday, February 7th, 2020 in his 79th year. Beloved husband of Linda McDonald and the late Helen Elliott. Loving father of Rod Elliott and his wife Chelsea, Sherie and her husband Dennis Anderson, and Grant Webber and his wife Maryanne. Cherished grandfather of Ethan, Abi, Sophie, Noah, Ella, Luke and Sam. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Ray’s life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to Cancer Patient Services Corporation would be appreciated by the family and can be arranged by contacting the England Funeral Home, Mount Forest, ON 1-844-323-2631.

Recommended for you