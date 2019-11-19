Raymond Weeks

WEEKS, Raymond 'Ray' George Of Charlottetown. Passed away peacefully at age 94, Ray was the devoted husband of Shirley (nee Jewell). Loving father of Preston (Phyllis), Betty (Derrick Egan), Faye (Charles Brown). Proud grandfather of Mandy Egan, Gregory Brown, Angela Brown, Dana Egan, Matthew Weeks and great-grandfather of 8. Brother of Hazel Ripley. Ray is also survived by sisters-in-law, Elaine, Beverly and Irene, and brothers-in-law, Roy and George. Predeceased by his parents, Heber and Edith (nee Brehaut) Weeks, brother Boyd and brothers-in-law Gordon Ripley and Parker Jewell. Visitation will take place at the Belvedere Funeral Home on Monday, November 18th from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the chapel at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 19th at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, memorial donations to the Winsloe United Church would be appreciated by the family and can be made directly at the funeral home. www.belvederefh.com
