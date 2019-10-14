RAYNER, Thane E. Suddenly at Victoria West on Thursday October 11, 2019 of Thane E. Rayner of St. Lawrence aged 55 years. Beloved husband of Lynn (Costain) Rayner. He was born in O’Leary on September 16, 1964, the son of Lloyd Rayner and the late Irene (Ellsworth) Rayner, O’Leary. Dear father to Tyler Rayner, St. Lawrence and step-father to Tiffany Costain (Kevin), St. Lawrence. Loving grandfather to Emma and Jackson. He is survived by a brother Bruce Rayner (Debbie), Bedeque, mother and father-in-law Brent and Hermine Costain, brother-in-law Shane, (Calico), sister-in-law Tanya (Jeff) and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother Irene and brother Doug. Resting at the West Prince Funeral Home, 522 Thompson Road, Palmer Road where completed funeral arrangements will be announced later. Memorial donations to Miminegash Fire Department would be greatly appreciated. Interment will take place later in Miminegash United Church Cemetery.
