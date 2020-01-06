DOUCETTE, Regina Eleanor (nee Gallant) The death occurred peacefully and surrounded by her family, at Whisperwood Villa, Charlottetown, on Saturday, January 4, 2020, of Regina Doucette (nee Gallant), wife of the late Jackie Doucette, and daughter of the late Henry and Catherine (Peters) Gallant, of Charlottetown and formerly of North Rustico, age 93. Regina was the beloved mother of Della Gallant (Ronnie, deceased), Heather Martin (Richard) and Johnny Doucette (Linda); grandmother of Dwayne Gallant (Cindy), Shelley Doucette, Dean Martin (Wendy), Troy Martin (Connie), Joey Doucette and Melissa Doucette (Alex); and great-grandmother of Samantha and Leslie Martin; Kelsee Gallant; Asher and Annaliese Martin; and Dawson McDearmid. She is also survived by her sister, Eleanor Pineau (William); and sisters-in-law, Eleanor Peters and Beatrice Doucette. Besides her husband, Jackie, and parents, Henry and Catherine, Regina was predeceased by her grandson, Darren Gallant; son-in-law, Ronnie Gallant; brothers, Ivan, Vincent, Raymond, Earl, LeRoy and St. Clair; sister, Lucy LeClair (Len); parents-in-law, Napoleon and Belynn Doucette; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law. Resting at Central Queen’s Funeral Home, 2538 Glasgow Road, New Glasgow, for visitation on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated at Stella Maris Roman Catholic Church, North Rustico, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Interment in Stella Maris Cemetery. If so desired, donations in Regina’s memory to the Alzheimer Society of PEI would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.peifuneralcoops.com, or by sending an email to centralqueensfh@pei.aibn.com
