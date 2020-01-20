MACNEVIN, Reginald R. Peacefully at the Garden Home on Thursday, January 16, 2020 of Reginald Ray MacNevin of Charlottetown, age 85 years. Predeceased by his wife Mabel (Jay) MacNevin. Reg will be dearly missed by his companion of many years, Leila Crawford. Survived by his daughters Darlene (Mark Kremblewski) and Heather (Steven Pittman) and grandchildren Sarah, Jordan, Will, Alex and Katie. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel. Funeral Monday from Park Royal United Church at 1:00 p.m. Interment later in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
