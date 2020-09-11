Richard Drew

August 9th, 1957 - September 6th, 2020
Drew, Richard Francis It is with great sadness that we announce the passing at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Sunday, September 6, 2020 of Richard Francis Drew, age 63 years. Beloved husband to Nancy E. Drew (nee Cullen). Father of Jonathan Watts (Natasha), Michael, and Mallory (Logan). Son of Marilyn Drew Martin and stepson to James Martin. Brother of Tony and Karen (Theresa) and step-brother to Lisa Ayton (Tony). Richard is lovingly remembered by his five grand-children, two nieces, many aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by his father George L Drew. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where a private family service (invitation only) will be held followed by a private family interment. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, we apologize to family and friends who could not attend the service. Special thanks to Dr. G. MacKinnon and staff on Unit 2 of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and to the staff at the beautiful Provincial Palliative Care Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Provincial Palliative Care Centre or on-line to the Canadian Cancer Society. On-line condolences may be made at www.belvederefh.com
