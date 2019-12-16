KELLY, Richard (Dick) It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Richard Kelly, formerly of Borden, PEI on December 6, 2019 at Huron Lodge, Windsor, ON of 79 years of age. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Beloved husband of more than 56 years to the late Madeline (nee Laforet). Dear Father of Denise LaRiviere (Ernie Anhorn), Terry Kelly, and Heather Dufour (Sean). Cherished Papa of Nikki Beaule, Ethan and Naomi Dufour. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Mildred Kelly of PEI. Brother of Imelda and Bob Corbeil, Sylvia and Gary Major, Judy Gallant (Ben-dec.) and predeceased by brothers Alfred and Maurice. Survived by his sisters-in-law, Marguerite Fuller (Ken), Corrine Laliberte (Roger) and Liz Laforet. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Richard will be remembered for his passion of music. He retired from Marsh Food Services as a diesel mechanic after many years of service. If you so desire, donations to the War Amps of Canada or Alzheimer Society of Windsor would be appreciated. Words of remembrance can be shared at FAMILIES FIRST, www.FamiliesFirst.ca Visitation and Cremation has taken place.
