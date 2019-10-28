RICHARD, Marina Ann 1943-2019 The death occurred at the Maplewood Manor, Alberton, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, of Marina Ann Richard (nee Perry), of Tignish, beloved wife of the late Leo Richard, age 76 years. Born January 5, 1943, was the daughter of the late Russell and Rosetta (nee Gallant) Perry. Dear mother to Allie (Betty Ann) of Tignish, Ronnie (Patsy) of Tignish, and Davy of Tignish. Cherished grandmother to: Adam (Heidi) Richard, Brandy (Denton) Rogers, Matthew Richard, Neville Richard, and step-granddaughter, Katie Gallant. Great grandmother to Kate, Lucy, Tucker and Hudson. Dear sister to JoAnne Peters of O’Leary, Peggy (Joey) Aylward Of Pleasant View, David (Nan) Perry of Summerside, Betty Ann (Ed) Williams of Newfoundland, Donnie (Mary) Perry of DeBlois, and Paula (John) Dennis of Stratford. Brothers and sisters-in-law Claudette Richard of Tignish, Carol (Gary) Gallant of Toronto, Gary (Patsy) Richard of Tignish, Aurella Richard (Raymond Arsenault) of Tignish, Kenneth (Verna) Richard of Tignish, Roger (Linda) Richard of Tignish, Audrey (late Adrian) LeClair of Tignish, Dolly (late Irving) Wedge of Tignish, Florence (Pat) Callaghan of Tignish, Leslie (Karen) Richard of Ontario, Edward (Marie) Richard of Moncton, and Leonard (Julia) Richard of Tignish. She will also be missed by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her mother and father-in-law, Frederick and Mae (nee Peters) Richard, and a grandson, Andy Richard. Also brothers and sisters-in-law, Ivan, Junior and Jackie, and in infancy Kenneth and Aurella. Resting at the Rooney Funeral Home and Chapel Alberton. Visiting hours Monday evening from 6:00 to 9:00 pm. Funeral Tuesday morning from St. Simon and St. Jude Church Tignish for funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Rev. John Molina Celebrant. Interment in the church cemetery. As an expression of sympathy memorials to the Maplewood Manor Equipment Fund would be gratefully appreciated. www.rooneyfh.ca
