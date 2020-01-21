Richard "Rick" Nelson

NELSON, Richard Wayne "Rick" The death occurred at his residence in Stratford on January 18, 2020 of Richard W. "Rick" Nelson of Stratford, after a prolonged illness, age 65 years. Loving husband of Nora (Squarebriggs). Father of Carrie Lynn Morrison (Stephen). Brother of Bobby (Leonette) and Cheryle Waterlot (Leon). Predeceased by his parents Bill and Betty (Maxwell) Nelson. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford for visiting hours on Wednesday from 6-8 pm. Funeral Service will be held from the Hillsboro Funeral Home-Stratford Chapel on Thursday at 2 pm. Interment later in the People's Cemetery, Charlottetown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. www.hillsborofh.ca
