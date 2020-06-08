January 12th, 1961 - June 4th, 2020
The death occurred peacefully at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer, on Thursday, June 4, 2020 of Richard (Rick) Sheldon Gallant of Charlottetown, age 59 years. Beloved husband of Karen (Bryenton). Loving father to Matthew (Katie), Rebecca (Morgan), Makayla and fur-baby Ellie. Loving Poppy to Macey. Survived by parents-in-law Ernie and Shirley Bryenton, brothers-in-law Bob (Marsha) and David, sisters and brothers Hazel (Emery), Donna, Wayne, Lorie, Colleen (Daniel), Debbie, Christine (Kerry), Maxine (Roy) and numerous nieces and nephews. Rick was predeceased by his parents Reta (1992) and Alyre (2002) as well as his sister Carol (2001) and brothers-in-law Ronnie Gallant and Alfred Arsenault. Rick was a long-time employee of Leon’s and had a great love of family, golf and his Montreal Canadians. He was a long-time member of Stanhope Golf Course. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions in place, a Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to education funds for Makayla Gallant and Macey MacLean. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
