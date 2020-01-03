Richard Skerry

SKERRY, Richard Edward It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Edward Skerry (Rick) of Summerside, PEI, announce his sudden, yet peaceful passing on December 26, 2019. Rick was born in Alberton, PEI, on August 31, 1962, the first born son of Edward Skerry of Cascumpec and Brenda Batherson (nee Inman) of Summerside. He was also a big brother to David Skerry (Natalie Trahan) and favorite uncle to Sarah Skerry. Rick will be lovingly remembered by his many aunts uncles, and cousins in relations to the late Jack and Daisy Inman of Alberton on his mother's side, and in relations to the late Harold and Gertrude Skerry of Nortport on his father's side. Rick was known for his larger than life physique and a big heart of gold by all his friends especially his best friend Ric Johnston and his dear friends Tess Wisman and her children Zane and Shiloh. Rick still loved to talk "trucking" and reminisce with friends and family on the porch at the farmhouse. Resting at the Rooney Funeral Home and Chapel, Alberton. Complete funeral arrangements to be held later on, in August 2020, from where a celebration of life service will be held. www.rooneyfh.ca
