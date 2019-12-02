ARSENAULT, Rita The death occurred at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, of Rita Arsenault, of Summerside, aged 70 years. Born in Mont Carmel, she was the daughter of the late Abel and Mary (Richard) Gallant. Survived by her son Kevin; daughter Tammy Gallant; daughter-in-law Christine Arsenault; grandchildren Tyson and Chloé Arsenault; Zack and Jonah Gallant; sisters Erma (Leo) Gallant, Claudette (Melvin) Gallant, Simone Gallant, Phyllis Gallant and Yvonne Gallant (Michael Gallant); and by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Alphonse “Poncho” Arsenault. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, where funeral service will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Interment in St. Phillipe and St. Jacques Cemetery, Egmont Bay. Visiting hours on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. Memorial donations to Hospice PEI or the Prince County Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
