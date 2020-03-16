ARSENAULT, Rita Arsenault: Rita Leonie Schyle Arsenault passed away peacefully at the QEH Hospital in Charlottetown, PEI on March 4th, 2020, at the age of 69. She was the wife of the late Robert Arsenault. Due to the present health crisis and family unable to travel, the visitation and Celebration of Life that was to be held on Sunday, March 15th, 2020 will be postponed for a future date to be determined.
