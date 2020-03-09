ARSENAULT, Rita Rita Leonie Schyle Arsenault passed away peacefully at the QEH Hospital in Charlottetown, PEI on March 4th, 2020, at the age of 69. She was the wife of the late Robert Arsenault. Born in Montreal, she was the daughter of the late Walter Schyle and the incredible Freda Schyle who is 107 years old. She was the cherished mother of Nathalie (Pepeto), Mathieu (Samantha), Isabelle (Patrick). She was also the dear Mémé of her grandchildren Mélodie and Myra. Rita is also survived by her two sisters and one brother Margaret (late Norbert), Helen (Wayne) and Richard (Anne-Marie) as well as numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and many other family members. Rita’s trademark was her gentleness, her kindness, her humility. She was deeply connected and respectful of all living beings. She embodied all the values and attitudes that would make the world a better place. She passed away as she lived, sharing love and laughs with her loved ones. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, visiting hours will be from 12 – 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 15th. This will be followed by a short Celebration of Life in the funeral home chapel. Internment will take place in the St. Phillip St. Jacques Church Cemetery, Baie-Egmont at a later date. If so desired, donations in Rita’s memory can be made to Le Village des Sources l’Etoile Filante. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
