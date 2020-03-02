Rita Perry

PERRY, Rita M. The death occurred peacefully at the Margaret Stewart Ellis Home, O’Leary on Wednesday February 26, 2020 of Rita M. Perry formerly of Pleasant View aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Louis Perry. She was born in Pleasant View on May 26, 1932, the daughter of the late Leo and Josephine (Poirier) Doucette. Dear mother to Ernest (Cheryl) Perry, Bethel, N.B., Omer (Ellen) Perry, Pleasant View, Austin (Donna) Perry, Pleasant View, Gary (deceased), Francis Perry (Greg), Fredericton, Lorianne (Danny) Keough, Tignish also survived by daughters-in-law Melinda Perry, Vera Perry. Loving grandmother to Jacob, Adam, Daniel, Sue Ann, Sally, Erika Perry, Derek & Kevin Brennan, Mitchel & Tyler Perry, Kaitlin, Megan & Rochelle Keough, Carrie Mokler. She is survived by brothers and sisters Gladys Gorrill, Summerside, Junior (Doris) Doucette, Summerside, Victor Doucette, Tignish Senior Home, Dorothy Bernard, Maplewood Manor, Alberton, Diane (Victor) Hogan, Mill River, Marlene (Ron) Stuart, Stanhope, sister-in-law Theresa Doucette as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by parents Leo and Josephine, husband Louis, son Gary, brother Henry, sister Doris, brothers-in-law Lloyd Gorrill, Emile Gaudet and Omer Bernard. Resting at the West Prince Funeral Home, 522 Thompson Road for visiting hours Sunday from 7 – 9 p.m. Funeral will be held Monday March 2, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Church, Palmer Road with funeral mass at 3 p.m. Memorial donations to Tignish Senior Home Care or Margaret Stewart Ellis Home would be greatly appreciated. Interment will take place at a later date in the church cemetery. www.peifuneralcoops.com
