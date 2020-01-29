Rita Power

POWER, Rita A. Rita A. Power, age 100, of Johnston's River passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, January 27, 2020, at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre. Devoted wife of 60 years to the late Emmett J. Power and loving mother of Helen Hughes (Paul), Mary Matters (Raymond), Charles (Josephine), Joseph (Carol Ann) , Colleen Peric, Isabel Quinn (Kerry), Edwin (Theresa), Theresa (Wayne Moojelsky), Bernadette Schmeisser (Brian) and Anne Marie (Kelly Miller). She will be dearly missed by her 28 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. Rita is fondly remembered by her sisters Ruth Heron, Helen Milne, and Eileen Hughes, her sister-in-law Ione Kelly and brother-in - law Reginald Power (Laura) and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Patrick and Mary Ann Kelly (Hughes) sister Margaret Hughes brothers Pete, Reg, Charlie, Frank, Rollie, Lornie, Howard, brothers and sisters-in-law Emmett Hughes, Mar Kelly, Mary Kelly, Teresa Kelly, Howard Heron, John Milne, Bernice MacDonald Kelly, Bernice Hendricken Kelly, Earl Hughes, Gerald and Ruth Power and Mary and Linus Smith. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, 2 Hollis Avenue, Stratford for visitation on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5-8 pm. St. Patrick's CWL will have a prayer service at 4:30 p.m. prior to visitation. Funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Church, Fort Augustus on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:30 am. Interment will take place later at Mt. Ryan Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to Canadian Diabetes Association or P.E.I. Right to Life Association would be appreciated. www.hillsborofh.ca Mom, the grain is all gathered in the granary, the wheat has been ground into fine flour, the golden loaves are baking in the oven and as you break bread with your Lord and Saviour smile down upon us who await.
