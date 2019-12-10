Robert Arsenault

ARSENAULT, Robert J. Robert J. Arsenault passed away peacefully at his home in Meadowbank, PEI, on December 4th, 2019, at the age of 73. He was the beloved husband of Rita Schyle-Arsenault. Born in Abrams-Village, he was the son of the late Arthur Arsenault and Josephine Gallant / Arsenault. He was the cherished father of Nathalie (Pepeto), Mathieu (Samantha), Isabelle (Patrick). He was also the dear Pépé of two grandchildren Mélodie and Myra. Robert is also survived by his six brothers and six sisters, Raymond (Yvonne), Pierre (Lucille), Rose, Julia, Priscille (Armand), Marie-Anne (feu Réginald), Soeur Marie CND, Léonie (Clarence), Eunice, Rhéal, Gérald (Pataya), Jacques (Sylvie) as well as numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and many other family members. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Angèle, his brother-in-law Reginald, as well nieces and nephews Kaitlyn, Daniel and Louis. Robert was larger than life. His boundless energy, zest for life and humor transcends this world. He will be missed for his innumerable community contributions, his love of music and arts, and his profound love and care for all people that crossed his path. Resting at the Évangeline Co-op Funeral Home in Urbainville, visiting hours will be from 12 – 2 pm on Sunday, December 8th. This will be followed by a short ceremony from 2 pm to 3 pm at the Funeral Home. Following the ceremony, interment will take place in the Baie-Egmont cemetery. From 6 pm to 9 pm, at the Centre Vanier in Wellington, we will be holding a celebration of life for Robert. We invite everyone to come and share stories, sing, and play music, or to simply be there and listen. There will light snacks and refreshments. If so desired, donations in Robert’s memory to be made to a charity that you feel represents Robert would be greatly appreciated. On-line condolences may be sent to evangelinefuneralcoop@pei.aibn.com
