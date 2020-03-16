Robert Baglole

BAGLOLE, Robert William The death occurred peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I. on Thursday, March 12th, 2020 of Robert William Baglole of Summerside, P.E.I., aged 72 years. Robert was born in South West, Lot 16, P.E.I. to the late Fielding and Dollie (Campbell) Baglole. Beloved husband of Judy (DesRoches) Baglole and loving father of Rob (Pam) of St. Albert, AB. and Cory (Charlene) of Cochrane, AB. Also lovingly remembered by his 3 grandchildren Maxim, Jessica and Kearstyn. Survived by his brothers and sister Ruby (Dave) Poirier, Kelvin (Kim), Sharon Schurman, Kenny (Sylvia), Judy Lyn (Clifford), Vernon (Nancy), Cindy DesRoches and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters Lila, Elmer, Elton, Gerald Claude and his brother in-law Garth Schurman. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside until Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 where family and friend are invited for a funeral in the funeral home chapel at 10:30 a.m. Interment to take place in People’s Cemetery, Summerside at a later date. Memorial donations in Robert’s memory to Prince County Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated. By personal request there will be no visiting hours held. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
