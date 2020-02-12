Robert Conway

CONWAY, Robert Joseph The death occurred peacefully with family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer at the Souris Hospital on Monday, February 10, 2020 of Robert “Bob” Conway, aged 74 years of Elmira, PE. Dear son of Adelaide Conway and beloved husband to Mary (nee Gillis). Loving father to Kim Daudet (Marc) and Darcy. Also, to mourn his loss are granddaughters Noelle, Gabrielle and Danielle. Survived by his sisters Sandra MacInnis (John), Valerie Flannery (Bob), Jo-Anne Doohan (Pat), Charlene and Flo Conway, brother Charlie (Julie), brothers-in-law Leonard MacNeill and Charles Gillis (Donna), sister-in-law Ellen Arnold (Bill) and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father Joe Conway, sister Anne MacNeill, and father and mother-in-law Joe and Florrie Gillis. Resting at Dingwell Funeral Home with visiting hours on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4-7pm. A funeral mass will take place at St. Columba Roman Catholic Church, Fairfield, PE on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00am. Interment will take place at a later date. If so desired, donations made to the St. Columba Restoration Fund or the Souris Hospital would be greatly appreciated. Family flowers only please. www.dingwellfh.ca

Recommended for you