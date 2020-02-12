Robert Conway

CONWAY, Robert Joseph The death occurred peacefully with family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer at the Souris Hospital on Monday, February 10, 2020 of Robert “Bob” Conway, aged 74 years of Elmira, PE. Dear son of Adelaide Conway and beloved husband to Mary (nee Gillis). Loving father to Kim Daudet (Marc) and Darcy. Also, to mourn his loss are granddaughters Noelle, Gabrielle and Danielle. Survived by his sisters Sandra MacInnis (John), Valerie Flannery (Bob), Jo-Anne Doohan (Pat), Charlene and Flo Conway, brother Charlie (Julie), brothers-in-law Leonard MacNeill and Charles Gillis (Donna), sister-in-law Ellen Arnold (Bill) and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father Joe Conway, sister Anne MacNeill, and father and mother-in-law Joe and Florrie Gillis. Resting at Dingwell Funeral Home with visiting hours on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4-7pm. A funeral mass will take place at St. Columba Roman Catholic Church, Fairfield, PE on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00am. Interment will take place at a later date. If so desired, donations made to the St. Columba Restoration Fund or the Souris Hospital would be greatly appreciated. Family flowers only please. www.dingwellfh.ca
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Profound loss for Cardigan - Dwayne MacIntyre dies at age 64
- Roundabout to be built at Caledonia intersection
- M. Ann MacLellan
- More information results in better decisions
- Crosswalk changes coming to Souris
- Islanders head to Guatemala for mission work Public presentation to be held February 16 in Montague
- No excuse to delay enforcing lands protection act
- Military family embrace Island hospitality
- Amanda Lannigan
- West Prince native curling in her second Scotties Tournament of Hearts
Commented