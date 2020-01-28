Robert Cousins

COUSINS, Robert Allister The death occurred at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Charlottetown, PEI on Friday, January 24, 2020. Robert Allister Cousins of Charlottetown, age 77 years. Robert is survived by his wife, Judy (Easter). Dear father of Ben, and Michele (Dean Dollar). Proud grandfather of Dylan, Amber and Jennifer. He is survived by his brother Ken (Bonnie). Also remembered by several brothers-in law and sisters-in law. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Ben and Miriam (Martin). Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home for visitation on Tuesday, January 28th from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, January 29th at 11:00 a.m. Interment in the Springton Cemetery will held at a later date. Memorial donations to the Springton Cemetery or the charity of your choice would be greatly accepted.
