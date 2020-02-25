FLOWER, Robert (Bob) Surrounded by his loving family, at the Prince County Hospital, on Sunday, February 23, 2020, Robert (Bob) Leslie Flower, in his 82 year, was called home to be with his Lord and Saviour. Bob was ready to be called home where he would be reunited with his loved ones who have gone before him and will be there to welcome those who will come after him. Born, January 27, 1939 in Toronto Ontario, son of the late Dorothy Flower and the late Wilfred Farrell. Predeceased by his brother Theodore Flower, and survived by his brother Douglas (Bernadette) Flower. Faithful and devoted husband of 60 years to his wife, Cathy (Noonan) Flower. Loving father to David Flower, Carol (Randy) Hyndman and Bill (Michelle) Flower. Caring grandfather (Poppy) to Candice Kellins, Brandi Flower, Emma (Jared) Kellins, Kendra Flower, and Jake Flower. Great grandfather of six. He will also be missed by his adoring feline friend, Mia. Bob proudly served in the Royal Canadian Air Forces for eight years, served as a Correctional Officer with the Prince County Jail, Summerside P.E.I, and with Penetanguishene Correctional Institute, in Penetanguishene, Ontario, and as a security guard with the Canadian Corps of Commissionaires. He held many different and interesting positions that took him and Cathy across Canada. The last 11 years of their time together have been spent in Summerside where Bob felt the most at home here, near the water. Friends and family are invited to visitation on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 5pm-7pm at the East Prince Funeral Home Funeral, service to be held on Wednesday , February 26, 2020 at 11:00am at the East Prince Funeral Home Chapel with a lunch to follow at the Fundamental Baptist Church, 200 MacEwen Road, Summerside. At the request of the family, memorial donations towards funeral costs can be made in memory of Bob at the East Prince Funeral home. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
