Robert Hunter

HUNTER, Robert “Bob” Stewart The death occurred peacefully at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I., on Friday, December 13th, 2019 of Robert “Bob” Stewart Hunter of Kensington, P.E.I., aged 82 years. Bob was born in Kensington to the late Stewart and Glen (Inglis) Hunter. Survived by his brothers and sisters Betty (Arnold) Campbell, Lyda Robbins, Brenda (Ray) Vermette, Linda Hunter, Wayne Hunter (Hilda), special friend Suzanne Smith and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers Donald and Fred Hunter, brother-in-law Gordon Robbins and niece Brenda Noonan (infancy). Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside until Tuesday, December 17th where a funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 p.m. Interment to take place in People's Cemetery, Kensington. Memorial donations in Bob’s memory to the PEI Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. Visiting hours on Tuesday 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca www.peifuneralcoops.com
