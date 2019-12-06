Robert Smith

SMITH, Robert Alvin The death occurred at Palliative Care, Community Hospital, O’Leary on Thursday, December 5, 2019 of Robert Alvin Smith, of West Point, aged 87, beloved husband of Georgene (nee MacDonald). Robert was born in Weymouth Massachusetts USA on February 7, 1932, son of the late Charles & Mabel (Shaw) Smith. Cherished father to Charles (Paula), O’Leary; Alvin (Kendra), West Point; Stephen (Fiona Roberts), Manning, AB and Heather, Charlottetown. Loving grandfather to Ryan, Haley, Michelle, Sarah, Riley, Colby and Brianna. Dear brother to Ethel Gallant, Charlottetown. Robert is also survived by brothers and sisters in law Dave (Jean) Singular, ON; Jim (Faye) MacDonald, Bordon-Carleton; Judy Christopher, Alberton; Arlene (Emile) Bernard, Alberton; Wayne (Linda) MacDoanld, NS; Donald "Dick" (Betty) MacDonald, Alberton; Joe (Judy) MacDonald, and Mary (Freeman) Coughlin, O’Leary. Robert was predeceased by his parents, sister in law Joan Gaudet, brothers in law Wilson Christopher and Emmett Gallant. Resting at Ferguson Funeral Home and Chapel, O’Leary with visiting hours Saturday from 4-7 pm Funeral service held in the chapel on Sunday at 2:00 pm. Interment in the Mount Royal People’s Cemetery. In memory of Robert, memorials to West Point Volunteer Fire Department would be appreciated. www.fergusonsfh.com
