SUEN, Robert Y. D. Robert Y. D. Suen passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the age of 88. He was born on the first day and 4th month of the lunar calendar of 1931 in China. He was predeceased by his younger son Edward Suen. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Suen and his eldest son John, his daughter-in-law Ru-ying and many grandchildren. Robert was a professor of Mathematics at St. Dunstan University. He was also a professor of Mathematics and Computer Science at UPEI. He retired from UPEI in 1997. He greatly enjoyed teaching his many students. He published many articles in mathematical journals. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. There will be no funeral service or visitation at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to the UPEI Alumni Association, UPEI Student Scholarship Fund or the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation will be appreciated. Thanks very much for the help of the neighbors during this time. www.belvederefh.com
