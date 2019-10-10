ROCHE, Emma Kathryn It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our precious Emma. Peacefully, held in the arms of her mom and dad at the IWK Children's Hospital on Sunday October 6th 2019. Emma Kathryn Roche, age 9 years. Emma was beautiful, strong and brave. She loved being outside, spending time with her family, going on adventures and riding her therapy pony, Fred. We are so proud of our perfect little girl and miss her so much. Beloved and cherished daughter to mommy and daddy, Melissa Driscoll and Daniel Roche. Best big sister to little brother Max Roche. Sorrowfully missed by all who knew her, especially Grandfather and Nana, Joe Driscoll and Kathryn (Bacon) Driscoll. Grampie and Grammie, Adelbert and Bernadette Roche. Treasured niece of Uncle Michael Driscoll, Auntie Mary Ellen Roche, and Uncle David Roche. We are very grateful to the many doctors, nurses therapists, and life flight teams at the Prince County Hospital Pediatric Floor, the IWK pediatric intensive care unit, and IWK pediatric medical unit, for the wonderful care, love and support that Emma has received over the last eight years. As well as everyone who supported her journey along the way. Emma knew nothing but love form everyone around her. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Dunstan’s Basilica Church at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday October 12th. Reception and celebration of Emma's life will follow at the Hampton Inn and Suites, 300 Capital Drive, Charlottetown. If so desired, donations can be made in Emma's memory to the Prince County Hospital Pediatric Floor, and the IWK Children's Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home. On-line condolences can be made at www.islandowned.ca
Commented