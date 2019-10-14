ROCHE, Emma Kathryn It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our precious Emma. Peacefully, held in the arms of her mom and dad at the IWK Children's Hospital on Sunday October 6th 2019. Emma Kathryn Roche, age 9 years. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Dunstan’s Basilica Church at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday October 12th. Reception and celebration of Emma's life will follow at the Hampton Inn and Suites, 300 Capital Drive, Charlottetown. If so desired, donations can be made in Emma's memory to the Prince County Hospital Pediatric Floor, and the IWK Children's Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home. On-line condolences can be made at www.islandowned.ca
