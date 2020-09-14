Rodney Ernest MacFadyen Hambly

March 16th, 1959 - September 10th, 2020
Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday, September 10, 2020 of Rod Hambly, Stratford, age 61 years. Beloved husband of Lana (Manuel). Dear father of Nathan (Jennifer) and Cody (Jenny). Loving son of Eileen Hambly (Ray, deceased). Brother of Donna Carr (Gordon, deceased), Judy Fraser (Percy, deceased), Karen Jones, deceased (Ron) and Janice Beaton (David). Rod was so willing to always lend a helping hand to family and friends. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or service will be held. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made online to the PEI Humane Society. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
Commented