DOIRON, Roger Eric After a courageous battle leukemia with his loving wife Maureen by his side at the Victoria General Hospital on Monday, January 6, 2020 of Roger Doiron of Charlottetown age 66 years. Beloved husband of Maureen (DeCoste) Doiron. Dear father of Shawn (Lisa) and Jana (Marc) Blanchard. Loving Bampie of Hailey and Brandyn Blanchard and Gabriel and Kieran Doiron. Son of the late Roy and Agnes (Blacquiere) Doiron and son-in-law of Maurice and Ruth DeCoste. Brother of Reg (deceased), Hazel Smith, Alberta Doiron, Alfred Doiron, Elaine MacKinnon (deceased), Madrene Hennessey (deceased) and Randy Doiron. Roger will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home for visiting hours on Thursday, January 9th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. The funeral will be held on Friday, January 10th from St. Dunstan’s Basilica at 10:00 a.m. Interment later in Sherwood Cemetery. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Children’s Wish Foundation or the IWK Children’s Hospital. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
