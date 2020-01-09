DOIRON, Roger Eric After a courageous battle with leukemia, with his devoted wife Maureen by his side at the Victoria General Hospital, on Monday, January 6, 2020, we lost Roger Doiron of Charlottetown, age 66 years. Born in Charlottetown on June 14th, 1953, he was the beloved husband of Maureen (DeCoste) Doiron and adoring father of Shawn (Lisa) Doiron and Jana (Marc) Blanchard. He was a loving Bampie to Hailey and Brandyn Blanchard and Gabriel and Kieran Doiron. Son of the late Roy and Agnes (Blacquiere) Doiron and son-in-law of Maurice and Ruth DeCoste. Brother of Reginald Doiron (deceased), Hazel Smith, Alberta Doiron, Alfred Doiron, Francis Randolph Doiron (deceased), Elaine MacKinnon (deceased), Madrene Hennessey (deceased) and Randolph (Randy) Doiron. Roger will also be missed by many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. He was a kind man who had a passion for life and now his beautiful voice will join the choir of angels in Heaven. Roger will be resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home for visiting hours on Thursday, January 9th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. The funeral will be held on Friday, January 10th at St. Dunstan’s Basilica at 10:00 a.m. Interment will occur later in Sherwood Cemetery. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Children’s Wish Foundation or the IWK Children’s Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
