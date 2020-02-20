Roger MacLaren

MACLAREN, Roger Bo Peacefully at the Prince Edward Home on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 of Roger "Bo" MacLaren of Charlottetown, age 61 years. Beloved son of Roger and Helen (nee Pineau) MacLaren and dear brother of Kevin "Rocky" MacLaren, Linda (Basil) Hambly and Paula (Mark) Brown. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sister, Cathy. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home until Saturday, then transferred to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer for Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment later in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Visiting hours on Friday from 5 - 8 p.m. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of PEI or Diabetes Canada (PEI). Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
