Roger Rose

ROSE, Roger Lorne 1948-2020 On Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at the Victoria General Hospital in Halifax, NS, Roger Lorne Rose passed away peacefully at age 71 with his wife Marie, children Paige and Michael, and sister-in-law Heather by his side. He was born on July 27th, 1948 in East Baltic, PE. Roger was the son of the late Clayton and Hazel (Bruce) Rose. He is survived by his wife Marie (Pierce), children Paige (Jim Rice), Michael (Neala) and grandchildren Clayton Rice, Micah and Caris Rose; siblings, Phyllis Robertson, Westie (Cheryl), Sheldon (Birdie), Brenda (Ron) MacKinnon, Judy Campbell and all the Pierce family. Roger was predeceased by his in-laws Bill and Lynn Pierce, brothers Preston and Revell and brothers-in-laws Gordon Robertson, Joe Campbell and Laurie MacClure. Roger was a great husband, proud father, and very proud grandfather who was loved by many and known to all as a man of integrity. At Roger’s request, he has been cremated and there will be no funeral service. There will be a celebration of life later this week with both Roger’s and Marie's families. A huge hole has been left in all of our hearts however Roger will be forever remembered by both his family and many friends.
