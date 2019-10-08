ROGERS, James "Jim" Roland Gibson James "Jim" Rogers passed away on October 2, 2019, in Fredericton, NB. Born August 2, 1936, in Woodstock, NB, he was the only child of Robert and Jenny (Gibson) Rogers. Jim lived and raised his family in Montreal, QC, where he worked for Air Canada as an avionics electrician for over 30 years. He then retired and made his way to PEI where he lived with his wife for over 10 years running a bed and breakfast at Seven Mile Bay. He spent an additional 10 years in Summerside, PEI, where he was an active member and past president of the St. Eleanor’s Lions Club. Jim was an outgoing, happy person who made friends wherever he went. He loved good food, cold beer, and a nice scotch. He had an adventurous spirit. He travelled extensively, loved scuba diving in the Caribbean, touring European cities and even made two trips to Africa. He was a kind and generous man who loved animals, particularly dogs (preferred labs but learned to appreciate terriers). Jim spent his last few years living in Fredericton, NB, back along the mighty Saint John River. He was well cared for and well fed at Windsor Court, where he made friends with staff and residents alike. Jim is survived by his two daughters, Lesley Rogers of Fredericton, NB, and Laurie Rogers of Ottawa, ON, and his two grandchildren, Oliver and Anna Thomson-Rogers. In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his wife, Sue (Chapman) Rogers and his son-in-law, Kevin Thomson. There will be no visitation or service. A family burial will take place next summer in PEI. For those who wish, donations in Jim's memory can be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be made at www.mcadamsfh.com
