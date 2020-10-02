August 11th, 1937 - September 29th, 2020
At home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 of Roma Jean Burke (nee MacLean), Charlottetown, age 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Francis Burke. Loving mother of Dawna, deceased (John MacLeod), Kathy MacDonald (Harvey), Bev MacLeod (Gordie), Kevin Burke, deceased (Colleen), Paula Constable (Dennis), Gary Burke (Jeannie) and Gail Burke-Donahue (Emmett). Proud grandmother of 16 and great grandmother of 27. Survived by brother of Vernon MacLean. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by great granddaughter Meagan, sisters Juanita, Lillian, Joyce, Beryl, Sheila and brother Gordon. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or funeral service by request. Memorial donations may be made to the PEI Humane Society. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
