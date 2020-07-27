July 19th, 1946 - July 25th, 2020
Birt, Roma May (Bagnall) At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, July 25, 2020 of Roma May Birt (Bagnall). Beloved wife of Lorne Birt. Dear mother of Ronnie (Janet Roy), Nancy Birt-Clark (Sebastien Levesque) and Glen (Amanda). Loving grandmother of Noah, Wyatt, Daniel, Margaret, Zander and Xachery. Sister of Alice Chandler, George Bagnall (Nora), Carl Bagnall (Irene), Joyce Johnson (Vaughn) and Fred Bagnall (Shirley). Sister-in-law of Marlene Pater and Myrna Peters. Predeceased by her parents Reagh and Ethel Bagnall. Roma was a life member of the Covehead Road Women's Institute and a member of the Board of the Directors of the PEI W.I. She was also a member of the United Church Women where she has served as past president for many years. She volunteered for many causes including the QEH. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to Covid19, a private visitation and funeral service will be held. Interment in West Covehead Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made online to Canadian Cancer Society or West Covehead Church. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
