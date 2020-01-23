Ronald Brewster

BREWSTER, Ronald Wylie The death occurred at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Charlottetown, PEI on Sunday, January 19, 2020 of Ronald Wylie Brewster of Charlottetown, formerly of Brackley Beach and Bridgewater, with his loving family by his side. Ron was a few days short of his 90th birthday. Ron is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jeanne L. (Nelson) Brewster, son Ronald C. and his wife Suzanne, 3 grandchildren, several great grandsons, a very special great granddaughter Sahara and one great great granddaughter Alice. He is survived by his 5 sisters Minnie (Victor) Perry, Bedford; Laura Rhodenizer, Dartmouth; Joan (Neil) MacDonald, Hamilton; Sylvia (Del) Eady, Dartmouth; Ruby (Rick) Pearl, Washington, DC; brother, Franklin (Mona), Bridgewater and brother-in-law Gerald Wynot, Oakhill. Ron was predeceased by his father Harold F. and mother Leitha (Llewellyn) Brewster, sister Doris Whynot, brother Gerald and his wife Pam Brewster. Ron was employed at Maritime Tel & Tel Co. for 35 years and moved to PEI in 1982, where he built a home in Brackley Beach and several cottages from which he and his wife operated a tourist business for 30 plus years. He enjoyed woodworking and made many pieces of beautiful furniture. Ron and Jeanne loved to travel and over the years visited many countries. They spent many winter months in Hawaii until health issues would not allow them to travel. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where the funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, January 24th at 1:30 pm. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation or the Kidney Foundation would be greatly accepted. www.belvederefh.com
