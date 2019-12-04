Ronald Doiron

DOIRON, Joseph Ronald “Ron” With heavy hearts we announce the peaceful death of Ron Doiron at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Charlottetown, on Sunday, December 1, 2019, beloved husband of Inez Doiron (nee Peters), of Charlottetown and formerly of Hope River, aged 78. Ron was the loving father of Stacey, Al (Rhonda), Denise (Todd), Paula and Chad (Amber); and grandfather of Ellen, Audrey, Ainsley, Dayton, Ransom, Shelby, Carter (deceased) and Colby. He is also survived by his sisters and brothers, Lorna Gaudin (Urbain), Wayne (Diane), Pauline Cox (John), Carol Anne Evans (Don), Irene MacLean (Ron), John (Helen) and Ricky (Tracy); brothers and sisters-in-law, Bernice Doucette (David), Anne Griffin (Wilfred deceased), Leonard Peters (Jane), Eric Peters (Maureen), Marina Doiron (Fred deceased), Joan Doiron (René), Frances Gallant and Sandra Burke (Wayne); and numerous nieces and nephews. Ron was predeceased by his parents, Aubin and Bertha (Rust) Doiron; brothers Fred and Allison; sister, Marilyn, in infancy; father and mother-in-law, Alban and Estelle Peters; and brother-in-law, Leo (Sheila). Resting at Central Queen’s Funeral Home, 2538 Glasgow Road, New Glasgow, for visitation on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Anne’s Roman Catholic Church, Hope River on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment in St. Ann’s Cemetery. Due to severe allergies, please refrain from using scented products. If so desired, donations in Ron’s memory to the P.E.I. Lung Association or St. Ann’s Cemetery would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.peifuneralcoops.com
Commented