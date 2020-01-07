ANNAND, Rose Edith The death occurred, surrounded by her family, at Prince County Hospital, Summerside on Sunday, January 5, 2020 of Rose Edith Annand of Summerside, formerly of Poplar Grove aged 87, wife of the late Arthur Annand. Rose was born on June 15, 1932, daughter of the late Mark & Harriett (Bridges) Coughlin. Cherished mom to Joanne (Rollie) MacKay, Edward (Bev), Bobby (Colleen), Debbie (Emmett) Gallant, Edna (Brian) Dennis, David (Carla), Hassie (Randy) Palmer, Heather (Dale) Strongman, Karl (Mike) McKay and Tracy (Paul) Grady. Loving grammie to 21 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Dear sister to Bob (Janet) Coughlin, Bill (Geralda) Coughlin, Amelia Perry, Ruth Tuplin, Hal (Goldie) Coughlin, Stanley (Bernadette) Coughlin and Art (Jean) Coughlin. Sister in Law to Edna Coughlin and Phil Dempsey. Rose was predeceased by her parents, husband Arthur, son Ricky, sisters Gertie Murray, Shirley Dempsey and brothers Ben, Clarence and John. Resting at the Ferguson Tyne Valley Funeral Chapel with visiting hours Tuesday 4-7 pm. Funeral on Wednesday in the Chapel at 11 am. Interment in the Freeland Presbyterian Cemetery. In memory of Rose, memorials to the Freeland Presbyterian Cemetery or Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.
