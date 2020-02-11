Roy Cotton

COTTON, Roy Ernest 1937-2020 At the Maplewood Manor Alberton, with his loving family by his side on Sunday February 9,2020 of Roy Ernest Cotton of Alberton age 83 years. Beloved husband to Carol Elizabeth (nee Murray) Cotton and loving father to Cindy DesRoches of Summerside. Born at Huntley P.E.I on May 30,1937 he was the son of the late Ernest and Gladys H. (Nee Yeo) Cotton. Dear brother to Gordon (Judy) Cotton of Alberton. Caring uncle to Sheila (Stephen) Coleman of Charlottetown and Paul (Angela) Cotton of Ottawa Ont. Great uncle to Jennifer and Matthew Coleman,Amber,Jordan and Christopher Cotton. He is also survived by a sister -in- Law Donna Murray of Toronto and brother- in- Law Franklyn Murray of Elmsdale. He was predeceased by his father and Mother- in- Law, Jacob and Jean (nee Simpson) Murray and by a brother in law Ivan. Resting at the Rooney Funeral Home and Chapel Alberton, with visitation Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday morning from the E. Gerald Rooney Memorial Chapel for funeral, with service at 10;30 a.m. Pastor Sheila McCrea MacCallum and Pastor Ross Morrison officiating. Interment will later take place in the Elmsdale United Church Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy memorials to the Maplewood Manor or to the Western Hospital Foundation would be gratefully appreciated.www.rooneyfh.ca
