Roy Peardon

PEARDON, Roy Seymour Suddenly at home, the passing of Roy Seymour Peardon age 83, husband of 54 years to Shirley (Shepard) Peardon occurred on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Born December 2, 1936, son of the late Seymour and Lola (Keith) Peardon. Roy is survived by children, Shane Peardon, Shirleen Peardon and Dwayne (Anh-Thu Nguyen) Peardon; sisters and brother, Doris LeLacheur, Muriel Aiken, Lester (Chrissy) Peardon; sister-in-law, Ruth Peardon; Dinty to Isaac Kemp and Grampy to Hudson Peardon; several Nieces and Nephews. Predeceased by sister, Mae Nicholson (Johnny deceased); brothers, Preston Peardon (Eleanor deceased) and Grafton Peardon; brothers-in-law, Aubrey and Danny. Funeral Service to be held in the Ferguson Logan Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, March 14 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the PEI Humane Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Interment to take place in the Lower Montague Cemetery in the spring. Visitation was held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm. www.fergusonlogan.com
