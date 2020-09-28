March 20th, 1945 - September 24th, 2020
Peacefully with his family by his side at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Thursday, September 24, 2020 of Russell John Boyle, Cornwall, age 75 years. Beloved husband of Linda (Sturgess). Dear father of Shari Boyle (Chris Arrowsmith) and Brent Boyle. Grandfather of Aaron. Brother of Nora Boyle, Hester Boyle (Stewart Darrach), Rhoda MacKinnon (Harry), Miriam McCrae (Doug), Ira Boyle and Frances Irwin (Dale). Predeceased by his son Mark and his parents Elmer and Iva (French) Boyle. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or funeral service by personal request. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
