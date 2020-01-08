Russell MacPhee

MACPHEE, Russell Joseph Peacefully with family by his side at the Souris Hospital on Monday, January 6, 2020 of Russell Joseph MacPhee age 80 years of Bayfield, PE. He leaves behind his dear wife of 46 years Margaret (nee MacIsaac). Loving father to Stephen (Carol Ann), Christopher (Julie), Sarah Miller (Kevin) and Ernest (Coralee). He will be missed by his grandchildren Carrie, Bethany, William, Jack, Ella, Kate, Emma, Mira, Monica, Clara and Russell. Survived by his sisters Bernice O’Hanley, Marie Chapman, Gertrude Woodcock and brother Bernard MacPhee. Predeceased by his parents Ernest and Philomena (nee Campbell), sister Catherine and brother Francis MacPhee. Resting at Dingwell Funeral Home with visiting hours on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 3-6pm and January 10, 2020 from 9-10am. A funeral mass will take place at St. Columba Roman Catholic Church, Fairfield, PE on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00am. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Souris Hospital or the St. Columba cemetery fund would be appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.dingwellfh.ca
