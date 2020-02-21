ROGERS, Russell Allan Surrounded by his loving family, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 the peaceful passing of Russell Allan Rogers, age 80, of Winsloe PEI. Born in Thorold, Ontario, on April 25, 1939, he was the son of the late Stanley Russell Rogers and Dorothy (Williams) Rogers. He served 40 years in the Canadian Navy, as Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol, children Michael (Kerry), Brian (Lynn), and Darrell (Heather); 6 grandchildren Anthony (Meagan), Austin, Jeffry, Olivia, Alex and Matt; 2 great grandchildren Andrew and Phoebe; sisters Linda Lafleur (Dave Read), Bunny Napper; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, as well as his brother Bill Rogers. At Russell’s request, there will be no funeral or visitation. Russell wishes to spend eternity with the seas, so his ashes will be spread at Grand Morin Peninsula, NFLD at a later date. There will be a celebration of life, on Sunday, February 23rd, 2020 from 2 pm to 5 pm, at the home of Carol and Russell. In lieu of funeral services, we ask if those who wish, to make a donation to the PEI Kidney Foundation or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented