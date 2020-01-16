Russell Shepard

SHEPARD, Russell Thomas At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, the passing of Russell Thomas Shepard age 85, of Cardigan, occurred on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, with family by his side. Born in Cardigan, May 2, 1934, he was the son of the late Lemuel and Pearl (Foley) Shepard. Russell is survived by his children, Doug (Donna) and Linda (Darren) Sencabaugh; six cherished grandchildren, Zack, Lucas, and Tom Sencabaugh, Megan, Zack and Samara; one adored great grandson Alex;special friend Joyce MacKinnon; brother Albert; sister-in-law Lucina; brother-in-law Victor; numerous nieces and nephews. Russell was predeceased by brothers and sisters, Cecil, Katherine, Lemuel, Raymond, Vera, Urban and Douglas. Resting at Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home (902) 838-2557, with visiting on Friday, January, 17, 2020, from 4 to 7 pm. Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Saturday, January 18, at 10:30 am, All Saint Catholic Church, Cardigan. Interment to take place in the Parish Cemetery. Donations to the Cancer Society of PE or the All Saints Parish Cemetery, would be appreciated by the family. www.fergusonlogan.com
